Delicata Grapes is a flagrantly sticky sweet cultivar that’ll leave you in a deep state of ease. It’s a cross between Grapnana and Gelato 33 with aromas reminiscent of nostalgic tropical fruit punch, bursting with syrupy grape, cherry, pineapple, and grapefruit flavors on the inhale with a smooth, creamy, and nutty exhale. It’s an experience you’ll have to be ready to lean into as it tends to leave the body stuck in a pleasant daze of deep, restful relaxation.
THC: 29% Genetics: Grapenana X Gelato 33 Breeder: Purple City Type: Indica Lead Terps: D-Limonene, α-Humulene, β-Caryophyllene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.