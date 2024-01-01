Delicata Grapes is a flagrantly sticky sweet cultivar that’ll leave you in a deep state of ease. It’s a cross between Grapnana and Gelato 33 with aromas reminiscent of nostalgic tropical fruit punch, bursting with syrupy grape, cherry, pineapple, and grapefruit flavors on the inhale with a smooth, creamy, and nutty exhale. It’s an experience you’ll have to be ready to lean into as it tends to leave the body stuck in a pleasant daze of deep, restful relaxation.



THC: 29%

Genetics: Grapenana X Gelato 33

Breeder: Purple City

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, α-Humulene, β-Caryophyllene

