Devil Driver Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Devil Driver is a deliciously sweet cultivar, resulting from a cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver genetics. Its flavor profile bursts with fruity and aromatic notes, including robust hints of grape, melon, cream, and zest. Enjoying this cultivar may uplift your spirits, filling you with vibrant feelings of euphoria and inspiring creativity.

THC: 35%
Genetics: Melonade x Sundae Driver
Breeder: Tiki Madman
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene

About this strain

Devil Driver is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Devil Driver is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Devil Driver effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Devil Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by , bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver features flavors like lemon, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. This strain has incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

