Diamond Popz is a genetic cross of Diamond OG and Odder Popz. This sungrown cultivar has deeply woody aromas with subtle hints of sweet floral honey. When consumed, it has savory flavors like pine and herbs. The experience can be hazy and introspective. It may be just what you need to settle into the perfect mood for an evening of tranquil relaxation.



THC: 29%

Genetics: Diamond OG x Odder Popz.

Breeder: Evermore Genetics

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

