Diamond Popz is a genetic cross of Diamond OG and Odder Popz. This sungrown cultivar has deeply woody aromas with subtle hints of sweet floral honey. When consumed, it has savory flavors like pine and herbs. The experience can be hazy and introspective. It may be just what you need to settle into the perfect mood for an evening of tranquil relaxation.
THC: 29% Genetics: Diamond OG x Odder Popz. Breeder: Evermore Genetics Type: Indica Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.