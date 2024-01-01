Donny Burger Sungrown Flower

Donny Burger is an elite cross of GMO that releases a belligerent fuel aroma with pungent and spicy lemon scents. The flower architecture is conical, making it difficult to process mechanically, so hand trimming is a must. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Consumers report this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is extremely potent and best suited for advanced consumers. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpenes are Caryophyllene, limonene, & myrcene. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation.

THC: 26%
Genetics: GMO x Han Solo Burger
Breeder: Skunkhouse Genetics
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene

About this strain

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

