Donny Burger is an elite cross of GMO that releases a belligerent fuel aroma with pungent and spicy lemon scents. The flower architecture is conical, making it difficult to process mechanically, so hand trimming is a must. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Consumers report this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is extremely potent and best suited for advanced consumers. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpenes are Caryophyllene, limonene, & myrcene. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation.



THC: 26%

Genetics: GMO x Han Solo Burger

Breeder: Skunkhouse Genetics

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene

