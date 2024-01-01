Dosilato is a cultivar users feel from head to toe. It’s been noted to be easygoing and functional, keeping the body relaxed and making it easy for the mind to focus. It’s a genetic cross of two cannabis connoisseur favorites, Gelato 41 and Dosido. Flavors and aromas of spicy, must, and sweet, fruity vanilla offer an experience suitable for any time of day.
THC: 26% Genetics: Gelato 41 x Dosido Breeder: Cookies Family Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, α-Humulene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.