Because we know you just can’t get enough but still like to keep it fresh, we blended our classic Banjo flower with Iced Lemonade concentrate. The infused duo is zesty and slightly cheesy on the exhale. The experience may help you to let go of any stress and, instead, feel invigorated and refreshed.
Total Cannabinoids: 42% Strain Combination: 80% Banjo Flower x 20% Iced Lemonade Concentrate Breeder: Strong Agronomy Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, D-Limonene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.