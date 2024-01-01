Because we know you just can’t get enough but still like to keep it fresh, we blended our classic Banjo flower with Iced Lemonade concentrate. The infused duo is zesty and slightly cheesy on the exhale. The experience may help you to let go of any stress and, instead, feel invigorated and refreshed.



Total Cannabinoids: 42%

Strain Combination: 80% Banjo Flower x 20% Iced Lemonade Concentrate

Breeder: Strong Agronomy

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, D-Limonene

