Fatburger Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
THC —CBD —

About this product

These infused prerolls are a smooth blend of 80% Fatso flower and 20% Tangie Cookie Burger sugar concentrate. When consumed, they release earthy, herby flavors with hints of crisp citrus. Some users have noted the initial effects to be a jolt of mind stimulation followed by a sense of full-body relaxation. This 2pk of .75g joints may suit creative, mellow activities.

Total Cannabinoids: 53%
Genetics: 80% Fatso Flower x 20% Tangie Cookie Burger Concentrate
Breeder: Cannarado
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
