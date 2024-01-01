These infused prerolls are a smooth blend of 80% Fatso flower and 20% Tangie Cookie Burger sugar concentrate. When consumed, they release earthy, herby flavors with hints of crisp citrus. Some users have noted the initial effects to be a jolt of mind stimulation followed by a sense of full-body relaxation. This 2pk of .75g joints may suit creative, mellow activities.
Total Cannabinoids: 53% Genetics: 80% Fatso Flower x 20% Tangie Cookie Burger Concentrate Breeder: Cannarado Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.