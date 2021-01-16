About this product
Cross: GMO Garlic Cookies x Legend OG
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Fatso, staying true to its name, delivers huge terpene profiles and a heavyweight potency. Regularly landing in the mid-30% range for total cannabinoids, Fatso will have more than enough to offer your endocannabinoid system! Flavors are herbal, floral, gassy and savory, and the smoke is thick and smooth. Your experience will begin with an energy jolt straight to the brain, then unfold to a full-body high. Fatso is great for pain reduction, stress relief and sleep aid.
About this strain
Fatso
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
