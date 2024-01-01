Fatso, staying true to its name, delivers a huge terpene profile and a heavyweight potency. It’s such a fan favorite that we packed and rolled it into an infused preroll, combining the cultivar in greenhouse flower and deliciously potent sugar concentrate. This 80/20 blend has all the Fatso flavors you crave – herbal, floral, gassy, and savory. All creating a creamy thick, smooth smoke on the exhale. Your experience will begin with an energy jolt straight to the brain, then unfold to a curvaceous full-body high.



Total Cannabinoids: 52%

Strain Combination: 80% Fatso Flower x 20% Fatso Sugar

Breeder: Cannarado

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

