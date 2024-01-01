Fatso Greenhouse Infused Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
Fatso, staying true to its name, delivers a huge terpene profile and a heavyweight potency. It’s such a fan favorite that we packed and rolled it into an infused preroll, combining the cultivar in greenhouse flower and deliciously potent sugar concentrate. This 80/20 blend has all the Fatso flavors you crave – herbal, floral, gassy, and savory. All creating a creamy thick, smooth smoke on the exhale. Your experience will begin with an energy jolt straight to the brain, then unfold to a curvaceous full-body high.

Total Cannabinoids: 52%
Strain Combination: 80% Fatso Flower x 20% Fatso Sugar
Breeder: Cannarado
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

