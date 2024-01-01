Fatso, staying true to its name, delivers a huge terpene profile and a heavyweight potency. Regularly landing in the 35 - 40% range for total cannabinoids, Fatso will have more than enough to offer your endocannabinoid system! Flavors are herbal, floral, gassy, and savory, and the smoke is thick and smooth. Your experience will begin with an energy jolt straight to the brain, then unfold to a curvaceous full-body high. Fatso is great for pain reduction, stress relief, and sleep aid.



THC: 31%

Genetics: GMO Cookies x Legend OG

Breeder: Cannarado

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

