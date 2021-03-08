About this product
Cross: Purple Thai x Afghani Indica x White #7
Type: Hybrid
A rare gem at this point, Flo White is a delicious, frosty, and potent strain that's winning over the hearts of cannabis enthusiasts all over California. The flavors are as dynamic as the effects; a sweet, cheesy center with notes of sage and mint delivers feelings of calm, relaxation, and happiness all while staying fully functional. Excellent for use anytime of the day!
About this strain
Flo White
Flo White is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Flo White - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Flo White effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
46% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
7% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
