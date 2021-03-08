About this product

Cross: Purple Thai x Afghani Indica x White #7



Type: Hybrid



A rare gem at this point, Flo White is a delicious, frosty, and potent strain that's winning over the hearts of cannabis enthusiasts all over California. The flavors are as dynamic as the effects; a sweet, cheesy center with notes of sage and mint delivers feelings of calm, relaxation, and happiness all while staying fully functional. Excellent for use anytime of the day!