Forest Fruit

by Coastal Sun Farm

About this product

Cross: Jack Herer x Haze x Northern Lights x Purple Punch

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Forest Fruit pulls from a legendary lineup of genetics, including Jack Herer & Haze, to produce a clean, well-balanced modern day sativa leaning hybrid. This magic cultivar delivers a beautiful array of sweet citrus and spicy pine flavors, and will leave you utterly enchanted. Effects are as uplifting as if you were laying on a cool forest floor, staring up at an ancient tree canopy kissed with pockets of dancing fog. Forest Fruit is perfect for a morning pick-me-up, a daytime energy boost, a creative spark, or simply a means to enrapture all senses.
About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

