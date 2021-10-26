About this product
Cross: Jack Herer x Haze x Northern Lights x Purple Punch
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Forest Fruit pulls from a legendary lineup of genetics, including Jack Herer & Haze, to produce a clean, well-balanced modern day sativa leaning hybrid. This magic cultivar delivers a beautiful array of sweet citrus and spicy pine flavors, and will leave you utterly enchanted. Effects are as uplifting as if you were laying on a cool forest floor, staring up at an ancient tree canopy kissed with pockets of dancing fog. Forest Fruit is perfect for a morning pick-me-up, a daytime energy boost, a creative spark, or simply a means to enrapture all senses.
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Forest Fruit pulls from a legendary lineup of genetics, including Jack Herer & Haze, to produce a clean, well-balanced modern day sativa leaning hybrid. This magic cultivar delivers a beautiful array of sweet citrus and spicy pine flavors, and will leave you utterly enchanted. Effects are as uplifting as if you were laying on a cool forest floor, staring up at an ancient tree canopy kissed with pockets of dancing fog. Forest Fruit is perfect for a morning pick-me-up, a daytime energy boost, a creative spark, or simply a means to enrapture all senses.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm