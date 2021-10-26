About this product

Cross: Jack Herer x Haze x Northern Lights x Purple Punch



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid



Forest Fruit pulls from a legendary lineup of genetics, including Jack Herer & Haze, to produce a clean, well-balanced modern day sativa leaning hybrid. This magic cultivar delivers a beautiful array of sweet citrus and spicy pine flavors, and will leave you utterly enchanted. Effects are as uplifting as if you were laying on a cool forest floor, staring up at an ancient tree canopy kissed with pockets of dancing fog. Forest Fruit is perfect for a morning pick-me-up, a daytime energy boost, a creative spark, or simply a means to enrapture all senses.