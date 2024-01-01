Frozen Lemons Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Frozen Lemons is a genetic cross of Freezer Burn and Lemon Fire F3 that is sweet, gassy, and citrusy. It’s rounded out with subtle hints of woody cream and pine. It’s a balanced experience, with many users experiencing a spectrum of dreamy and joyous effects. Frozen Lemons has the potential to evoke feelings of contentment, happiness, and introspection, offering an energetic kick that can gradually transition into a soothing, tension-releasing couch-lock sensation.

THC: 32%
Genetics: Freezer Burn x Lemon Fire F3
Breeder: Capulator
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, β-Pinene

About this strain

Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer Burn and Lemon Fire. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Lemons is a frosty and flavorful strain that has a creamy lemon drop taste and aroma. Frozen Lemons is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frozen Lemons effects include feeling creative, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frozen Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Frozen Lemons features flavors like lemon, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frozen Lemons typically ranges from $30-$40 per gram. Frozen Lemons has a cerebral and uplifting high that can spark your imagination and make you feel more social. This strain is best enjoyed with friends to share the good vibes and the holiday spirit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.