Garlic Banans Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
THC —CBD —

About this product

Garlic Bananas is a genetic cross between the notoriously pungent GMO and the sweet, fruity Strawnana. The result is a thoughtfully balanced, herbal, berry-like blend of flavors and aromas. Users report feelings of uplifted happiness and creativity, offering an uplifting experience that may be best when you need a subtle pick-me-up.

THC: 31%
Genetics: GMO x Strawnana
Breeder: Purple City Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
