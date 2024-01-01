Garlic Bananas is a genetic cross between the notoriously pungent GMO and the sweet, fruity Strawnana. The result is a thoughtfully balanced, herbal, berry-like blend of flavors and aromas. Users report feelings of uplifted happiness and creativity, offering an uplifting experience that may be best when you need a subtle pick-me-up.
THC: 31% Genetics: GMO x Strawnana Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.