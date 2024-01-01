Garlic Groove Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
Garlic Groove infuses 80% of our beloved GMO Garlic Cookies flower with 20% Garlic Grove sugar concentrate extracted by Strong John Extracts. Although both cultivars are noted for their soothing, relaxing body effects, this blend may be a bit more mellow and mind-stimulating. The .75g infused preroll has a savory flavor profile of spicy, funky diesel with hints of citrus.

Total Cannabinoids: 45%
Strain Combination: 80% GMO Garlic Cookies flower x 20% Garlic Grove concentrate
Breeder: Mamiko Seeds
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
