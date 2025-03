Gelly Runtz is commonly known as 'Hood Candy' – either an appropriate name that reflects its delightful sugary sweetness. This cultivar is a genetic cross of Runtz and Why U Gelly, resulting in rich grape fragrances with subtle diesel undertones. The experience may leave you feeling spaced out in the most serene and carefree manner. It may be just what you’re looking for to unwind, ease tension, and encourage happy thoughts.



THC: 22%

Genetics: Runtz x Why U Gelly

Breeder: Solfire Gardens

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

