These infused pre-rolls blend our notably pungent GMO Garlic Cookies flower with the smooth gassy flavors of THC Bomb but as a sticky, potent sugar. This pack contains two .75 g joints that burn nice and slow, revealing the savory flavors of garlic, mushroom, and onion. It’s a heavy sedating experience that allows the weight of stress to leave your mind and body. The GMO THC bomb might be the perfect combo to end the day with a bang.
Total Cannabinoids: 48% Strain Combination: 80% GMO Garlic Cookies x 20% THC Bomb Breeder: Mamiko Seeds Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Indica Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.