These infused pre-rolls blend our notably pungent GMO Garlic Cookies flower with the smooth gassy flavors of THC Bomb but as a sticky, potent sugar. This pack contains two .75 g joints that burn nice and slow, revealing the savory flavors of garlic, mushroom, and onion. It’s a heavy sedating experience that allows the weight of stress to leave your mind and body. The GMO THC bomb might be the perfect combo to end the day with a bang.



Total Cannabinoids: 48%

Strain Combination: 80% GMO Garlic Cookies x 20% THC Bomb

Breeder: Mamiko Seeds

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene

