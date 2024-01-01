This two-pack of .75g prerolls blends our renowned GMO Garlic Cookies flower with our Papaya Bomb in a sugar concentrate. The result is a sweet but herbaceous flavor with hints of citrus and garlic. The experience may induce sensations of relaxation and euphoria, making it ideal for a tranquil evening.
Total Cannabinoids: 48% Strain Combination: 80% GMO Cookies Flower x 20% Papaya Bomb Concentrate Breeder: Mamiko Seeds Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.