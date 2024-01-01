A strain of potent cannabis connoisseurs are stuck coming back to the experience. Our Gorilla Glue is the classic, deeply relaxing session you long for. It has rich sweet chocolate and coffee flavors with pungent aromas of gassy sour diesel. The inhale is lightly floral and herbal to glide you into carefree bliss.
THC: 30% Genetics: Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel Breeder: GG Strains Type: Indica Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.