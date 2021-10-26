About this product
Cross: Grape Pie x Animal Cookies
Type: Indica
This tasty strain delivers aromas and flavors of fresh dough, sweet lavender jelly, and cracked pepper. Although Grape Animals produces smaller nugs, they are super dense and frosty, with beautiful purple hues scattered throughout the trichome covered surface. Grape Animals provides a perfect after-dinner smoke that will help you unwind into an enjoyable mind and body calm.
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
