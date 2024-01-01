Grapes & Cream Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

This frosty and delicious cut is a must-try! Grapes & Cream has notes of lilac, sweet berries, and mint, perfectly paired with a vanilla cream finish. Cannabis lovers report a pleasant mix of feelings, including mellow vibes and being at ease while remaining clear-headed. This cultivar is sweet, succulent, and safe to use anytime.

THC: 27%
Genetics: Grape Pie x Cookies n Cream
Breeder: Phinest
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: Myrcene, Pinene, Ocimene

About this strain

Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
