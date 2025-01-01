This frosty and delicious cut is a must-try! Grapes & Cream has notes of lilac, sweet berries, and mint, perfectly paired with a vanilla cream finish. Cannabis lovers report a pleasant mix of feelings, including mellow vibes and being at ease while remaining clear-headed. This cultivar is sweet, succulent, and safe to use anytime.



THC: 26%

Genetics: Grape Pie x Cookies n Cream

Breeder: Phinest

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: Myrcene, Pinene, Ocimene

