Guava Pastelitos is the infusion of deliciously piney and mildly cheesy Banjo sugar and tropical earthy Guava Mints flower. The inhale tastes sweet, like candy, guava, and cream, while the exhale has earthier flavors of funk, grass, and musk. This euphoric combo may be the perfect uplifting experience to enhance your mood while being potent enough to allow you to zone in and focus. Our infused pre-rolls come in a two-pack of .75 joints. Guava Pastelitos may be perfect for you to enjoy during your next creative endeavor.



Total Cannabinoids: 41%

Strain Combination: 80% Guava Mints flower x 20% Banjo sugar

Breeder: Unknown

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Sativa Leaning Hyrbid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

read more