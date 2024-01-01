Gush Mints Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Purple City Genetics, an award-winning collective hailing from Oakland, California, has been turning out some incredible strains that are as unique as they are potent, and Gush Mints is no exception! Testing at 33% THC, this exotic cultivar delivers a tasty range of flavors, from a funky cheese front to a creamy diesel middle, followed by a sweet maple finish. The effects are just as pleasing, offering feelings that could only be described as ultra-calm. Gush Mints is best used in the evenings and absolutely perfect for a lazy night in.

Genetics: Kush Mints x F1 Durb x Gushers
Breeder: Purple City Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

