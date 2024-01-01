Purple City Genetics, an award-winning collective hailing from Oakland, California, has been turning out some incredible strains that are as unique as they are potent, and Gush Mints is no exception! Testing at 33% THC, this exotic cultivar delivers a tasty range of flavors, from a funky cheese front to a creamy diesel middle, followed by a sweet maple finish. The effects are just as pleasing, offering feelings that could only be described as ultra-calm. Gush Mints is best used in the evenings and absolutely perfect for a lazy night in.



Genetics: Kush Mints x F1 Durb x Gushers

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Show more