Much like a classic American burger, Hash Burger might be just what you crave to satiate your need for a comforting feeling of blissful relaxation. This genetic cross of Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger has flavors and aromas of piney herbal fuel with subtle hints of spice and cheesy, nutty funk. While this cultivar may be Initially uplifting, it creeps into a sleepy, couch locking body buzz.



THC: 31%

Genetics: Han Solo Hash Plant x Double Burger

Breeder: Skunk House Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

