Hash Burger Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Taking Hash Burger to another level with a highly potent smoke, to satiate your need for blissful relaxation. This genetic cross of Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger has flavors and aromas of piney herbal fuel with subtle hints of spice and cheesy, nutty funk. While this cultivar may be initially uplifting, it creeps into a sleepy, couch locking body buzz.

Total Cannabinoids: 42%
Strain Combination: 80% Hash Burger flower x 20% Hash Burger concentrate
Breeder: CA Seedbank
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

About this strain

Hash Burger is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hash Burger, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
