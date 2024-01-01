Hawaiian crush smells as sweet as it feels. This vibrant cultivar has genetics brought to us by Molecular Farm from Salinas, Valley. The sugary, berry-like aromas and creamy herbal flavors may deliver an experience fit for a fun-filled adventure complete with big smiles and contagious giggles.
THC: 29% Genetics: Hawaiian Sunrise x Lemon Crush Breeder: Molecular Farm Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.