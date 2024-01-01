Hooch, a creation by Purple City Genetics and cultivated by Foothill River, is the result of the genetic fusion between Slurty 3 and Street Guru. With its sour, citrusy, and earthy aromas, Hooch offers an experience suitable for almost any time of day. This cultivar may usher you into worry-free, positive vibes, and a pleasant buzzing body sensation.
THC: 34% Genetics: Slurty3 x Street Guru (Gush Mints x Oreoz) Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.