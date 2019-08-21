When it comes to utter deliciousness, it's hard to compete with Ice Cream Cake. The flavor profile is absolutely wonderful, blessing your palate with a tasty mix of lavender and cream. But the lovely experience doesn't stop there! Ice Cream Cake will leave you feeling sweet on the inside too, ushering in a relaxed and euphoric mood. Most find it safe enough to smoke during the day, but it's especially enjoyable in the evening and before bed.



THC: 31%

Genetics: Wedding Cake & Gelato 33

Breeder: Mad Scientist Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene

