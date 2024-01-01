Jealousy Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Jealously is a genetic cross of Sherbet Bx1 and Gelato 41 bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It has flavors and aromas of creamy, nutty vanilla and earthy herbal undertones, complemented by delicate hints of sweet and sour fruits. This cultivar may offer users a harmonious blend of functionality, introspective creativity, and blissful relaxation.

THC: 24%
Genetics: Sherbert Bx1 x Gelato 41
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item