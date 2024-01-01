Named for its parentage of Jet Fuel and Odder Popz, this cultivar, crafted by Evermore Genetics, has pungent, gassy fragrances underscored by earthy and pine notes. What starts as a stimulating mind buzz gradually transitions into a comfortable and relaxing vibe. It may be a well-balanced experience with the potential to enhance mental clarity and focus, making it a versatile choice for any time of the day.
THC: 32% Genetics: Jet Fuel x Odder Popz Breeder: Evermore Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.