Kimbo Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This tasty variety is slightly fruity with calming effects, reaching total cannabinoids of around 28% and a terpene profile above 2%. Find Kimbo Kush near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us
Kimbo Kush effects
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!