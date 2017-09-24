A cultivar fit for royalty like yourself – King Tut is an invigorating greenhouse selection with AK-47 genetics. Its flavors are reminiscent of fresh fruit and flowers, complemented by a sour and skunky aroma. Once inhaled, the experience may bring about a cerebral and peppy high, making it an excellent choice for lively activities, social gatherings, or creative pursuits.



THC: 25%

Genetics: AK-47

Breeder: Unknown

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

