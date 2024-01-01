Koffee is a genetic cross between Koffee and BirthdayCake. It’s a softer, aromatic experience that delivers subtle earthy and spicy flavors. Just like a late-night cup of joe paired with a freshly baked dessert and someone you love, this cultivar may be a sweet treat with positive vibes that help you decompress and be perfectly content.
THC: 31% Genetics: Koffee x Birthday Cake Breeder: Pacific NW Roots Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.