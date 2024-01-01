Kush Crasher Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Kush Crashers is a carefully crafted cultivar with the genetics of Pure Kush and Wedding Crashers. Its flavor profile is musty and earthy with spicy undertones, complemented by sweet orange and vanilla hints. The overall experience can be characterized by a gentle onset, with occasional waves of euphoria and mental clarity, eventually settling into a couch-lock-type state. Users may also notice an enhancement in creativity and overall contentment.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Pure Kush x Wedding Crashers
Breeder: Seed Junkies
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

About this strain

Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Kush Crasher is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 32%. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell us Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Kush Crasher typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kush Crasher is a couch-locking and sedating strain that can help you unwind and sleep at night. It has dark purple buds with pink hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

