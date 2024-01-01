La Bomba Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

This cultivar crosses the iconic sweet Wedding Cake and the gassy classic Jet Fuel Gelato. The aromas are robust, super gassy with hints of sweet spice. The flavors come through earthy and woody. La Bomba is a true all-day experience – functional enough to enjoy during any adventure and chill enough to provide a relaxing body sensation.

THC: 27%
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Jet Fuel Gelato
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

About this strain

La Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. Nugs are a dense blend of green and dark purple leaves with long amber hairs. The effects of La Bomba are believed to be relaxing yet euphoric and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients say they buy La Bomba when treating insomnia, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene is limonene, which imparts a gassy, sweet, and dank smell, with a similar flavor profile. La Bomba often tests at around 25% THC. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
