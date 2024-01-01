LA Kush Cake Greenhouse Flower

Coastal Sun is happy to once again offer LA Kush Cake on our menu of organic, regeneratively grown flowers. This unique and delicious strain delivers a well-balanced blend of cool, minty flavors wrapped in gassy and earthy overtones. The slight minty sweetness paired with fuel and floral notes creates a beautiful smoke that may leave you with a relaxed body and clear mind. LA Kush Cake is especially good for reducing stress and is safe to use anytime.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Kush Mintz
Breeder: Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics.
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

About this strain

LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

Questions about LA Kush Cake

Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?

LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?

LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.

How does LA Kush Cake taste?

LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.

What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?

LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?

Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

