Lemon Cherry Gelato Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Cherry Gelato is full of rich red sweet and sour fruit flavors. It pops with scents of raspberries and cherries rounded out with pungently citrus aromas and subtle hints of earth and pine. It’s a genetic cross of Sunset Sherbet, GSC and an unknown cultivar that may leave you with feelings from head to toe. It’s a full body experience that can still leave you with energy to chit chat and catch some giggles.

THC: 31%
Genetics: Sunset Sherbert x Girl Scout Cookies
Breeder: Backpackboyz
Type: Sativa
Lead Terps: Linalool, D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
