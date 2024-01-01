Lemon Cherry Gelato is full of rich red sweet and sour fruit flavors. It pops with scents of raspberries and cherries rounded out with pungently citrus aromas and subtle hints of earth and pine. It’s a genetic cross of Sunset Sherbet, GSC and an unknown cultivar that may leave you with feelings from head to toe. It’s a full body experience that can still leave you with energy to chit chat and catch some giggles.



THC: 31%

Genetics: Sunset Sherbert x Girl Scout Cookies

Breeder: Backpackboyz

Type: Sativa

Lead Terps: Linalool, D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

