Londoncello Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
About this product

Londoncello exudes fruity, robust aromas of wood, sweet berry, and citrusy lemon. Its nutty and grape flavors exhale into a creamy, smooth experience. This cultivar is a genetic cross of Lemonade and Lemon Cherry Gelato noted for its harmonious, eye-opening effects. It may be suitable for when you need an energized and social boost.

THC: 29%
Genetics: Lemonade x Lemon Cherry Gelato
Breeder: Cookies Fam & Lemonnade
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps:β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
