Londoncello exudes fruity, robust aromas of wood, sweet berry, and citrusy lemon. Its nutty and grape flavors exhale into a creamy, smooth experience. This cultivar is a genetic cross of Lemonade and Lemon Cherry Gelato noted for its harmonious, eye-opening effects. It may be suitable for when you need an energized and social boost.
THC: 29% Genetics: Lemonade x Lemon Cherry Gelato Breeder: Cookies Fam & Lemonnade Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps:β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.