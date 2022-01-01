Driven by a vision of sustainability, advanced ecological farming techniques are used in conjunction with agronomic science and innovative growing technologies to ensure healthy farming and healthy plants at Coastal Sun. Lounger is perfect for (as its name suggests) lounging around the house. Whether sinking into your couch or floating around your backyard, any worries or pain will be eased and good vibrations intensified. 22% THC, 0.1% CBD, Terps: 2.3%