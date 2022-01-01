About this product
Driven by a vision of sustainability, advanced ecological farming techniques are used in conjunction with agronomic science and innovative growing technologies to ensure healthy farming and healthy plants at Coastal Sun. Lounger is perfect for (as its name suggests) lounging around the house. Whether sinking into your couch or floating around your backyard, any worries or pain will be eased and good vibrations intensified. 22% THC, 0.1% CBD, Terps: 2.3%
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
