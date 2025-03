Lucky Charmz blends 80% Cereal Milk Flower and 20% Cadillac Rainbow Concentrate, creating flavors of cream, leather, and a hint of pepper. Just like the nostalgic feeling of finishing a bowl of that sweet, milky, marshmallowy cereal, this two-pack of .75g prerolls may cause an uplifting experience with satiating effects. Users report feelings of relaxation, enhanced focus, and thoughtful contemplation, making these prerolls perfect for a Sunday afternoon of unwinding.



Total Cannabinoids: 41%

Strain Combination: 80% Cereal Milk Flower x 20% Cadillac Rainbow Concentrate

Breeder: Cookies

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humlene

