Mendo Crumble Sungrown Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Mendo Crumble Sungrown Flower

About this product

Mendo Crumble is a danky cultivar with pungent, skunky, floral, and soft grape aromas. Bred by Kushly Genetics, it’s a genetic cross of Mendo Breath and Crumble that has flavors of woody vanilla and fruity citrus. Users commonly describe a chilled-out mood and a deep sense of relaxation accompanied by an uplifted mood. It may be ideal for unwinding after a hectic day or kicking off a cozy evening.

THC: 25%
Genetics: Mendo Breath x Crumble
Breeder: Kushfly Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: Myrcene, a-pinene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Mendo Crumble is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Crumble. This strain is named after its crumbly and dense buds that are covered in resin and terpenes. Mendo Crumble is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mendo Crumble effects include relaxation, sedation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Kushfly, Mendo Crumble features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mendo Crumble typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy indica strain that can help them unwind and giggle at the end of the day. Mendo Crumble is also known for its potent and flavorful profile that can satisfy any indica lover’s palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mendo Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
