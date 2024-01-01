About this product
About this strain
Mendo Crumble is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Crumble. This strain is named after its crumbly and dense buds that are covered in resin and terpenes. Mendo Crumble is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mendo Crumble effects include relaxation, sedation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Kushfly, Mendo Crumble features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mendo Crumble typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy indica strain that can help them unwind and giggle at the end of the day. Mendo Crumble is also known for its potent and flavorful profile that can satisfy any indica lover’s palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mendo Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.