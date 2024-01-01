Symbiotic Genetics, creator of Cherry Punch, Mimosa, Banana Punch, and so many others, has again delivered an incredible cultivar for California to enjoy. Modified Grapes is a powerhouse cross of two legendary strains, GMO Garlic Cookies and Purple Punch. The result is a sweet and savory experience that blends all the best aspects from an epic lineage. Catch juicy sweet aromas that lead into an overripe red grape inhale, followed by a spicy, cracked pepper exhale. The nugs are a work of art: a jigsaw puzzle of kool-aid purples, oranges, and soft earthy greens, all encased in a thick layer of trichomes. Modified Grapes leans indica, but while it soothes, it also elevates the spirit.



THC: 33%

Genetics: GMO Garlic Cookies x Purple Punch

Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: Limonene, b-caryophyllene, a-pinene, b-myrcene

