Modified Grapes Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Symbiotic Genetics, creator of Cherry Punch, Mimosa, Banana Punch, and so many others, has again delivered an incredible cultivar for California to enjoy. Modified Grapes is a powerhouse cross of two legendary strains, GMO Garlic Cookies and Purple Punch. The result is a sweet and savory experience that blends all the best aspects from an epic lineage. Catch juicy sweet aromas that lead into an overripe red grape inhale, followed by a spicy, cracked pepper exhale. The nugs are a work of art: a jigsaw puzzle of kool-aid purples, oranges, and soft earthy greens, all encased in a thick layer of trichomes. Modified Grapes leans indica, but while it soothes, it also elevates the spirit.

THC: 33%
Genetics: GMO Garlic Cookies x Purple Punch
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: Limonene, b-caryophyllene, a-pinene, b-myrcene

About this strain

Modified Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  GMO and Purple Punch. Modified Grapes is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Modified Grapes effects include drowsinessrelaxation, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Modified Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Modified Grapes features flavors like grape, berry and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Modified Grapes typically ranges from $30-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.