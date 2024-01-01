Modified Mints Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD —
Modified Mints is a genetic cross of the pungent GMO and the earthy SinMint cookies. It has spicy-like aromas with hints of sweet, nutty, herbal mint. Users often find that this cultivar provides much-needed tension relief, usually accompanied by a sense of lightheartedness, giggles, and a mild case of the munchies.

THC: 32%
Genetics: GMO x SinMint Cookies
Breeder: Sin City Seeds
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Modified Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMOG and SinMint Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Modified Mints is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Modified Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Modified Mints’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
