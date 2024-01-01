Molotov Cocktail Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
About this product

Molotov Cocktail is a cross between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask, with citrusy diesel aromas complemented by a gentle herbal undertone. Users note that this cultivar can bring happiness and euphoria that often ends in giggles while enhancing focus. Its potential to promote relaxation while keeping the mind clear may make it suitable for mellow afternoons.

THC: 32%
Genetics: Sour Diesel x Gas Mask
Breeder: Purple City Genetics
Type: Hyrbid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Molotov Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Molotov Cocktail is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Molotov Cocktail typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Molotov Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Molotov Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
