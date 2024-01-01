Moroccan Peaches Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Moroccan Peaches is a sweet citrusy cultivar, a cross between Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree. It has fruity peach and grapefruit flavors with hints of creamy vanilla. Indulging in Moroccan Peaches may evoke sensations of vibrant energy, cheerful optimism, and euphoria, all while facilitating the release of bodily tension and promoting relaxation.

THC: 37%
Genetics: Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree
Breeder: Purple City Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Moroccan Peaches is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange. It won first place in the Rosin category at the 2023 Emerald Cup for its intense peach terps and uplifting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moroccan Peaches, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
