Moroccan Peaches is a sweet citrusy cultivar, a cross between Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree. It has fruity peach and grapefruit flavors with hints of creamy vanilla. Indulging in Moroccan Peaches may evoke sensations of vibrant energy, cheerful optimism, and euphoria, all while facilitating the release of bodily tension and promoting relaxation.
THC: 37% Genetics: Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.