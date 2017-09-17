Someone once said, ‘Happiness is Mother’s Milk,” and we couldn’t agree more. This cultivar delivers initial feelings of cerebral euphoria, creative energy, and a general pep in your step. Be careful, though, because it tends to settle into a relaxing body buzz that some find suitable for sleep. Mother’s Milk crosses two iconic Nepali OG and Appalachia genetics to bring you creamy, woody, milky flavors accompanied by herbal, gassy, and citrusy aromas.



THC: 33%

Genetics: Nepali OG x Appalachia

Breeder: Bodhi Seeds

Type: Well balanced Sativa

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene

