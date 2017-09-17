Mother's Milk Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
  • Photo of Mother's Milk Greenhouse Flower

Someone once said, ‘Happiness is Mother’s Milk,” and we couldn’t agree more. This cultivar delivers initial feelings of cerebral euphoria, creative energy, and a general pep in your step. Be careful, though, because it tends to settle into a relaxing body buzz that some find suitable for sleep. Mother’s Milk crosses two iconic Nepali OG and Appalachia genetics to bring you creamy, woody, milky flavors accompanied by herbal, gassy, and citrusy aromas.

THC: 33%
Genetics: Nepali OG x Appalachia
Breeder: Bodhi Seeds
Type: Well balanced Sativa
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene

About this strain

Mother's Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes.  

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
