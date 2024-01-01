Motocross is pungent, gassy, and fruity. It is made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath and Cherry Lime Dog. This cultivar is a mellow experience that may lead to a relaxing body high with heavy eyes. Many users say Motocross settles into a cozy feeling, perfect for a comfortable couch session watching your favorite show.
THC: 28% Genetics: Motorbreath x Cherry Lime Dog Breeder: Biovortex Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, D-Limonene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.