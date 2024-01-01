About this product
About this strain
Mule Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lurch and GMO Cookies. Mule Fuel is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mule Fuel effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mule Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Thug Pug Genetics, Mule Fuel features flavors like tobacco, chemical and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Mule Fuel typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mule Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.