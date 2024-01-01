Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility with Mule Fuel, a cross of Lurch and GMO genetics. Boasting a Dank and Gassy score of 5, it’s a savory, skunky, diesel experience, rounded out with a touch of spicy and floral-fruity essence. This deeply soothing cultivar could be your ticket to profound relaxation, allowing you to rest serenely while melting tension away. You may be able to let go of your anxieties and better embrace relief.



THC: 30%

Genetics: Lurch x GMO

Breeder: ThugPug Genetics

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, αPpinene, β-Caryophyllene

